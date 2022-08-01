Food paying homage to Bama, Georgia on the menu at Lucas Oil Stadium

13News got a glimpse at two specialty items that will be sold inside Lucas Oil during the championship game Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Food and sports have a relationship as storied as Bear Bryant and Alabama or - because we're not playing favorites here - perhaps as Georgia and Vince Dooley.

Aside from who will win, another question propelling many of us forward through this College Football Playoff weekend in Indianapolis has been - rightfully so - what am I going to eat?

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, fans will be treated to new food that pays homage to both teams playing for the National Championship, and to the city of Indianapolis.

On Sunday, 13News got a small sampling of the fare that will be on display at Lucas Oil Stadium

There’s the Crimson Tide Dog, a jumbo hot dog placed in a fresh bun, topped with pulled pork, cheese and fried onion strings.

Those will be available at various locations around the stadium on Monday, and at Fan Day.

Also available during Fan Day are the Bulldog Brisket Sliders featuring slow-roasted meat placed on a bun.

The barbecue sauce in both the brisket and hot dog was made in part with Dr. Pepper.

The Georgia Bulldogs Peach Shrimp Taco will only be served inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. It’s Cajun shrimp tossed with a peach drizzle sauce and salsa.

Indianapolis was not left out of the menu, either. Fans can be treated to Indiana Whiskey Sour Pork Wings, which is made from local pork topped with a marmalade glaze; Hoosier Fried Chicken with Pimento Cheese, and a Heartland Beer Cheese Steak Sandwich made with cheese fondue whipped up at Sun King Brewery.

Meatless options include ancient grain bowls, bell peppers loaded with plant-based meat and a sweet chili glaze, and salad.

Sugar cookies decorated with team logos and football themes created by Cute as a Button from Carmel will be available for dessert.

If you do plan to chow down on some of these specialties on Monday, make sure to bring a card. The stadium concessions are cashless.