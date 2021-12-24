1 person critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Park Forest Court, near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4500 block of Forest Park Court, near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. There they found a person who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not shared the victim's identity or information about a possible suspect at this time.