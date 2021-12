Police were called to the 1900 block North Drexel Avenue, near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 1900 block of North Drexel Avenue, near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue, where they found a person shot at a home.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.