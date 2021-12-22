Mother's death in Anderson investigated as homicide

Police said the victim, 37-year-old Andrea Aguirre, was found on the floor in her bedroom by her estranged husband.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a homicide after a mother was found shot to death inside her home.

Police were called to the home in the 2900 block of East 5th Street on Tuesday evening.

Police said the victim, 37-year-old Andrea Aguirre, was found by her estranged husband. He told police he was at the house to check on her and the children after she didn't reply when he was trying to contact her.

Aguirre was found on the floor in her bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The two children in the home were not injured.