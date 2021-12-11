Kokomo woman killed in overnight crash

The 24-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle that fled police before it crashed.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on the city's northwest side.

Just after 3:15 a.m., Kokomo Police tried to stop on a 2016 black Nissan in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, but the driver fled to the east side of the city and officers terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

Within minutes, while still searching for the Nissan, police were called to a crash at the intersection of Berkley Road and West Jefferson Street.

Officers found that one of the vehicles in the crash was the suspect Nissan that had escaped earlier. A 24-year-old Kokomo woman was a passenger in the Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her identity is being withheld until positive identification can be made by the Howard County Coroner’s office.

Kokomo Police identified the driver as 34-year-old William Lane of Bolingbrook, Illinois. Investigators believe Lane was west bound on Jefferson and crossed the intersection, striking a 2015 Dodge Ram truck driven by James Conwell, 35, of Kokomo.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment, as well as one of the other passengers in the Nissan. A fourth passenger in the Nissan ran from the scene and remains at large.

Investigators said impaired driving played a role in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Kokomo Police are asking anyone in the area of the crash to check their home surveillance systems to see if they captured any images leading up to the crash or of the crash itself.