$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is urging Mega Millions ticket buyers to check them carefully after one entry sold at a local grocery store won $1 million in Wednesday night's jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Meijer at 10841 E. US Highway 36 in Avon and matched all five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 29 are: 15-26-28-35-45 with a Mega Ball of 4.