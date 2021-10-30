x
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Avon

The ticket was purchased at the Meijer located off U.S. Highway 36.
Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at the lottery ticket vending kiosk in Cranberry Township, Pa. Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club have won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes. Officials made the announcement Friday, March 12, 2021, nearly two months after the Jan. 22, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic File)

AVON, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery is urging Mega Millions ticket buyers to check them carefully after one entry sold at a local grocery store won $1 million in Wednesday night's jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Meijer at 10841 E. US Highway 36 in Avon and matched all five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 29 are: 15-26-28-35-45 with a Mega Ball of 4.

The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket holder should ensure the ticket is in a secure location, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

