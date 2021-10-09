Gregory Warren took home $138,624 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A mechanic from Franklinville just won big after a quick trip to a gas station after work landed him a large sum of money.

Gregory Warren stopped for gas after work and tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and ended up winning him half of a $391,870 jackpot.

Warren bought the Quick Pick ticket for the Sept. 29 drawing at the BP on U.S. 64 East in Asheboro.

“I don’t buy lottery tickets very often,” he said. “It just so happens I picked a good day to buy one!”

Warren didn’t look at the winning ticket again until Monday night when he remembered he needed to check his numbers.

“I forgot about it,” he said. “I’m still kind of shocked. I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep last night. Too much excitement!”

He collected his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Tuesday.

Warren’s ticket was one of two that split the $391,870 jackpot. After required federal and state tax withholdings he took home $138,624.

He said the prize may afford him the opportunity to change careers.

“I think I’m going into business for myself mowing yards,” Warren said. “I’ve got a 14-year-old son and I want to get a business started so that he’ll have something to do when he graduates from high school.”