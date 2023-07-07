Wrong-way driver kills 1, injures another in high-speed crash on Keystone Avenue

A witness told police the driver of a pick-up truck crossed into the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue and hit two cars.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man driving the wrong way down Keystone Avenue at a high-rate of speed killed another driver Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue.

According to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer, a witness told police the driver of a southbound pick-up truck ran a red light at East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue, crossing into the northbound lanes.

The driver stayed in the northbound lanes, where two northbound vehicles spotted him and flashed their lights to get his attention. Weilhammer said the driver tried to drive between the cars and struck them both.

The driver of one of the northbound cars was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to the hospital after complaining of pain.

IMPD officers who spotted the driver were attempting to catch up with the pick-up truck when the crash occurred, Weilhammer said.

The driver of the pick-up truck ran from the scene and was apprehended by an officer on Brouse Avenue. The driver was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for a mandatory blood draw. Police do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Weilhammer said the driver of the pick-up truck had a suspended license.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has video of the wrong-way driver on a home security camera contact IMPD crash investigators at 317-327-6549. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).