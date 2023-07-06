Purdue student from Fishers killed in Arkansas crash

Abigail Cox was working as a camp counselor in southern Missouri. Two others were killed and four were injured in the crash.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. — A Purdue University student from Fishers was among three people killed in a car crash in Arkansas Wednesday.

The Arkansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on US 62 east of the city of Green Forest in northern Arkansas.

Twenty-year-old Abigail Cox was one of five young people in a truck when police say an SUV crossed the center line, crashing into them. The couple in the SUV both died from their injuries.

The four other people in the truck, all ages 18 or 19, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The couple who was killed was identified as Michael and Amy Weiss of Cotter, Arkansas.

Cox is a 2021 graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School. She is a junior in the school of business at Purdue.

According to KYTV in Springfield, Missouri, Cox was working as a counselor at Kanakuk, a summer camp in southern Missouri.

The camp shared the following statement with KYTV: