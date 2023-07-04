Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Indy's south side, police said.
It happened around 8 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Lawrence Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 465.
An IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a report of an accident found an adult male who had "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
The man died a short time later at a hospital.
Investigators believe the victim was crossing Shelby Street when he was hit by a car going north.
The driver of the car is cooperating with detectives, the spokesperson said.
Shelby Street between Mills and the Madison/Shelby split was closed during the investigation.