Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Indianapolis' south side

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on South Shelby Street north of Interstate 465.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Indy's south side, police said.

It happened around 8 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Lawrence Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 465.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a report of an accident found an adult male who had "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

The man died a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators believe the victim was crossing Shelby Street when he was hit by a car going north.

The driver of the car is cooperating with detectives, the spokesperson said.