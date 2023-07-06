x
Vehicle crashes into Speedway leasing office, children injured

Multiple children were among those injured when a vehicle crashed into an apartment complex office Thursday evening.
Credit: WTHR
Several children were injured when a van crashed into the leasing office of a Speedway apartment complex on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Several children were among those injured when a vehicle crashed into a building in a Speedway apartment complex Thursday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the leasing office of the Stanford Court Apartments, near West 21st Street and North High School Road on the far west side of Speedway.

Police tell 13News six people were injured in all, including several children. All of the victims were taken to Indianapolis hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were stable when they left the scene, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened. 

Damage to the building is superficial.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

