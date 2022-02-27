Woman killed in crash on Indy's south side

The crash happened at the intersection of East Mills Avenue and South East Street, near Interstate 465.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and a man was injured in a crash on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Mills Avenue and South East Street, near Interstate 465.

According to IMPD, a man was driving an SUV south on East Street when he hit a Fiat going west on Mills Avenue.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

The man, who IMPD said was ejected from the SUV, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The woman who was driving the Fiat was also taken to the hospital where she later died, IMPD said.