1 dead in Tippecanoe County house fire

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A person died Wednesday in a house fire in Tippecanoe County.

First responders were called to the fire just before 4:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of East 450 North, about two miles west of the town of Buck Creek and seven miles northeast of Lafayette.

Fire crews found a person dead inside the garage of a home in the area. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not identified the person who died or the cause of the fire.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to help with the investigation.