FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois

Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois.

Example video title will go here for this video

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.

The FBI said on Jan. 17, 2023, Edwards went into the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Michigan to rob it. Investigators said Edwards approached the teller with a note demanding money and saying he had armed accomplices outside. Edwards fled the bank in a car and got away.

Then, on Jan. 18, a 27-year-old man pulled over in Tippecanoe County to help a driver with a broken down car. Police said Edwards was the driver being helped, and as the good Samaritan was hooking up a tow strap, Edwards got in the man's truck.

The good Samaritan tried to stop Edwards, but police said Edwards punched the man in the face multiple times. The good Samaritan fell and suffered several injuries, including a dislocated shoulder.

On Jan. 20, police in Vermilion County, Illinois spotted the stolen struck and gave chase. Police said Edwards drove the stolen truck into a field and got out, ran and escaped. They also believed Edwards was in possession of a gun that had been in the truck.

The FBI put out a warning that Edwards might be in Illinois or could have crossed back into Indianapolis.