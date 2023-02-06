Tippecanoe County jail death under investigation

Staff at the facility received word of a possible medical emergency in a cell just before noon Monday.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail is under investigation by Indiana State Police.

An ISP spokesperson said employees at the jail received word of a possible medical emergency in a cell at the facility just before noon Monday. Jail staff found an inmate unresponsive and called for an ambulance and began lifesaving efforts.

The county coroner pronounced the person dead at the jail.

The identity of the inmate has not been released.

ISP said a preliminary investigation did not lead to indications of foul play. A report on the cause of death is pending an autopsy.