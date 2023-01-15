Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday

Investigators believe the crash happened overnight Saturday, anytime after 12:30 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in Tippecanoe County.

Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of County Road 900 East, about two miles north of the intersection with Base Line Road and 10 miles east of Lafayette city center.

First responders arrived in the area and found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that was upside down at the bottom of the ravine. They also found the driver outside. He had died.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.

The Tippecanoe County Crash Reconstruction Team and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office are helping investigate. The road was closed for about five hours while they worked to figure out what happened.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe the man was driving south on County Road 900 E and then he swerved and slid off the east side of the road. The vehicle went into a wooded ravine, striking several trees before coming to a rest.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, and toxicology results are currently pending.

The driver has not been identified. Authorities say the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the driver when their investigation is complete.