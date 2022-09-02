Road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling

Austin Weir is accused of pointing a gun at two members of a work crew in Westfield on Monday.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Court documents show the suspect in an attempted murder case was arrested four weeks after getting off probation.

13 Investigates learned Austin Weir recently completed anger management counseling as part of that probation term.

Hamilton County Probation Services confirms Weir’s probation term ended Aug. 2, telling 13News he did complete the counseling but would not reveal when and where it happened. The assistant director of probation services told us she would not release that information “due to the confidential nature of counseling services.”

Weir was put on probation in 2021 after he was convicted of interference with the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. He faced the charges after stopping a woman from calling 911. A judge sentenced Weir to 365 days probation. The Marion County resident had to complete anger management counseling within the first 180 days of his probation.

Nearly four weeks after his probation ended, Weir was arrested. Westfield police took him into custody after a street department worker was taken to the hospital for injuries he said he received during a road rage attack Monday afternoon. The worker reports a pick-up driver, identified as Weir, attacked him while he was working near 196th Street and Grassy Branch Road.

The city worker said he signaled for Weir to slow down. The worker said Weir pulled over and then proceeded to attacked him verbally and physically. The man stated he was pistol-whipped and reported Weir pointed the gun at him twice.

The probable cause affidavit states the worker told police Weir aimed the weapon at "his chest and pulled the trigger.” The gun failed to discharge, not once, but twice. The man reported Weir also pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger a second time. The worker said he saw a magazine and bullets fall out of the handgun but thinks Weir didn’t realize the gun was no longer loaded.

Another worker reported witnessing part of the attack, reporting Weir also pointed the gun at him and yelled a racial slur before getting back in his truck and leaving. The second worker told police he thought Weir was trying to kill his colleague.

Weir told police he was defending himself after being attacked by men with "weed eaters."