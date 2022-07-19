Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage.
Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon.
911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
Upon arrival, medical personnel from the facility came outside and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who died at the scene.
The Hancock County coroner identified the man killed as 30-year-old Eli Hickerson from Carthage, Indiana.
Police arrested 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough of Indianapolis on a preliminary charge of murder and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.
Police said Kimbrough was wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle and prior to being booked into the Marion County Jail a warrant was discovered for an unrelated crime.
Police said this case is the 37th interstate shooting that troopers and detectives from the Indianapolis District have investigated so far in 2022.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will now review the case for possible formal charges.