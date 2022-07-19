Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near I-70 and Post Road on Indy's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage.

Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon.

911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.

Upon arrival, medical personnel from the facility came outside and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who died at the scene.

The Hancock County coroner identified the man killed as 30-year-old Eli Hickerson from Carthage, Indiana.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough of Indianapolis on a preliminary charge of murder and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

Police said Kimbrough was wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle and prior to being booked into the Marion County Jail a warrant was discovered for an unrelated crime.

Police said this case is the 37th interstate shooting that troopers and detectives from the Indianapolis District have investigated so far in 2022.