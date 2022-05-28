x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

It happened late Friday night at 10th & Country Club.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indianapolis' west side left one person in critical condition late Friday.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at West 10th Street & Country Club Road.

IMPD sent officers to the area after callers told dispatchers of a shooting. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).

A Metro Police spokesperson said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: 20-year-old Bloomington man dead in shooting; police investigating as homicide

There's no word on suspects or a suspected motive.

RELATED: IMPD: Death investigation underway after woman killed in south side shooting

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

What other people are reading: 

 

More Videos

In Other News

'All hands on deck' | Speedway businesses prepare for big boom in race fan traffic