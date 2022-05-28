1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indianapolis' west side left one person in critical condition late Friday.
The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at West 10th Street & Country Club Road.
IMPD sent officers to the area after callers told dispatchers of a shooting. Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
A Metro Police spokesperson said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
There's no word on suspects or a suspected motive.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.
