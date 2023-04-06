Camp Atterbury shows how it’s spending $16 million to restore the facility after hosting Afghan relief mission

13News got an exclusive tour to see the repairs and damage following Operation Allies Welcome.

Camp Atterbury granted 13News a tour of the base to see the damage and repairs. It is the first time cameras have been allowed inside Camp Atterbury’s barracks since the operation began, and the military’s tour and interview with 13Investigates provides a clearer picture to explain why the U.S. Department of Defense is spending millions of dollars to restore the facility.

“We used 121 buildings at Camp Atterbury for the operation. Right now we are resetting those buildings, just making them like they were before the Afghans came,” said Lt. Col. Chris Johanningsmeier, the facility’s director of public works who is helping to oversee the restoration project.

Those repairs, which began immediately after the end of Operation Allies Welcome , will take another year and cost nearly $16 million to complete, according to a spokesman at Camp Atterbury.

More than a year after thousands of Afghan refugees left Camp Atterbury, the Indiana National Guard base is still repairing damage that occurred during the humanitarian mission.

What caused the damage? :

Johanningsmeier says the vast majority of Atterbury’s buildings were used during Operation Allies Welcome, and most of those buildings sustained some type of damage.

“Wear and tear is a very good description of what we’re addressing,” he told 13News. “We are used to hosting a few hundred or a few thousand people at a time, and when they’re here, they’re here for a few weeks and they’re training, so they’re not in the barracks very much except to sleep. Now imagine bringing in 7,200 people on short notice who are living in these barracks 24/7 for five months straight. It’s a very different situation and it put a lot of strain and stress on the buildings."

About half of the refugees who lived at Camp Atterbury were children, and the National Guard says those kids – who had a lot of freedom to explore the grounds and who were not always closely supervised – contributed to much of the damage that is now being repaired.

For example, children were provided chalk, crayons and markers to keep them busy and entertained during the relief operation. Many walls, floors and furniture were covered with drawings and scribbles when the guests departed Camp Atterbury in January 2022.

“It wasn’t vandalism or graffiti … It was just kids being kids with markers writing on limestone. Some of the stuff could wash off and some stuff didn’t wash off,” Johanningsmeier said.

Kids playing soccer and other games resulted in broken windows and damaged soffits, gutters and insulation. The public works director said children – some unaccustomed to living in modern accommodations – also damaged exit signs, electrical and plumbing fixtures, and the barracks’ fire suppression systems. Many light switches, thermostats, exit signs, bulletin boards and fire extinguisher cabinets have been replaced due to damage.

Small toys, clothing and other items flushed down toilets and urinals placed additional stress on a plumbing system already strained by a huge influx of people living in the barracks – resulting in more costly maintenance and repairs. The heating and cooling systems also suffered damage.

“Some of our air conditioning units, there would be blankets put on top of them. That can really kill a compressor inside an AC unit, but it’s not because someone was trying to harm it,” explained Johanningsmeier.

While some media reports claimed refugees at Camp Atterbury engaged in illegal, violent and destructive behavior, officials at the Indiana National Guard base say the vast majority of the damage at the training base was routine for a humanitarian mission of this scale and not associated with intentional destruction.

“We’re not talking about malicious destruction. We really didn’t see much of that all,” Johanningsmeier told 13News. "We’re talking about large families and small families living in these barracks – families from different tribes, different cultures, different lifestyles. It was just a unique set of circumstances.”

Government contractors are responsible for some of the damage now being fixed at Camp Atterbury – especially inside the facility’s large kitchens.

Officials at the National Guard base say they were forced to replace an expensive conveyer belt on a commercial dishwasher unit that broke due to contractors who did know how to use the machine. Other kitchen equipment must be replaced because contractors left cleaning solution inside the machines, with resulting damage not identified until months after the operation ended.

The large scale and duration of the humanitarian mission also wore out kitchen equipment years before it would otherwise need to be replaced, necessitating the purchasing of new equipment to ensure Camp Atterbury is prepared for its busy spring and summer training missions.

“When you’re serving 7,000 to 8,000 meals four times a day for five months … you’re talking about a whole lot of meals cooked on our equipment,” the lieutenant colonel said. “We had equipment that basically had its life drained from it.”