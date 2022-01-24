Operation Allies Welcome wraps up at Camp Atterbury, Afghans leave incredible mural behind

The mural will be part of a traveling exhibit to raise awareness, facilitate cultural connection, and raise money for a children's charity in Afghanistan.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A little over 7,200 Afghans have called Camp Atterbury home since last fall. Almost all of them are now resettled across the country. State officials provided a wrap-up report on Operation Allies Welcome Monday morning at the Camp Atterbury Welcome Center in Edinburgh.

Officials stood in front of a 20’ x 8’ mural of acrylic paint-on-plywood panels created by Afghans at Camp Atterbury. Fifty-nine Afghans contributed to the mural with seven circular designs that tell the journey of the evacuees. The mural will be featured as part of a traveling exhibit to raise awareness, facilitate cultural connection, and raise money for a children's charity in Afghanistan.

Buses filled with Afghan evacuees started arriving in Edinburgh in early September, bringing Operation Allies Welcome to Indiana. Afghans went through security and medical screenings while preparing for a new life and resettlement in the United States.

Indianapolis artist Tiffany Black was hired by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to lead art programs at Camp Atterbury.

"Yesterday I just spent my very last day with guests,” said Black. “I made so many friends who I'll miss very, very dearly. But, of course, I'm so happy for them to start their new lives."

The number 15 is painted in the middle of the largest circle in the center of the mural. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. The event would quickly lead to the evacuation of 76,000 Afghans to the United States.

"The number 15 is set within a clock,” said Black. “This represents the passage of time on that day spent in fear and tension. Each second, minute, and hour that passed made people more vulnerable to violence and trauma. Symbols of their journey to the U.S. are layered outward."

The seven circles represent transformation of life, family, peace, safety, visions of home, identity, and beauty of culture.

Fewer than 15 Afghans remain at Camp Atterbury. They are expected to depart this week. Afghans have resettled in 45 states. Gov. Eric Holcomb said about 700 Afghans, but not all coming through Camp Atterbury, have resettled in Indiana permanently.

"When folks are leaving here, they're leaving in a much better position than when they arrived, obviously unsettled and off-balance and fearful and so much wonderment,” said Holcomb. “Now, hopefully, they're proud Hoosiers as well, or proud Americans-to-be."

Afghans received 69,000 vaccinations, including COVID-19, at Camp Atterbury. 60,000 COVID tests were administered, with a positivity rate under one percent.

1.3 million meals were served to Afghans at Camp Atterbury.