Afghan evacuee enlists in Indiana National Guard

Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi signed on for a three-year commitment to the Guard during a ceremony in Lawrence Friday.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — An Afghan evacuee who came to Indiana after supporting U.S. troops overseas, enlisted in the Indiana National Guard Thursday.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous report on Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury.)

Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi signed on for a three-year commitment to the Guard during a ceremony in Lawrence.

"I'm very excited, and I am blessed with all these opportunities," Ahmadi said. "I'm grateful."

The Guard said Ahmadi used his linguist skills to welcome about 7,000 fellow evacuees who came through Camp Atterbury after leaving their homeland last year. He has a bachelor's degree in English literature, a skill he used to aid U.S. troops as a translator and interpreter starting in 2010.

The new recruit will join the Indiana National Guard as a specialist.

"I loved what I've experienced. Joining the National Guard, I have a solid background," said Ahmadi. "And I like Indiana."