Men's health tips and tricks for Movember, No-Shave November

Movember and No-Shave November put the spotlight on men's health and there are a few steps men can take to improve their longevity, starting with a yearly checkup.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, Nov. 1, marks the beginning of a month-long movement that puts a fun, conversation-starting twist on the serious health issues men face, specifically mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Women, on average, live five years longer than men. The Movember Foundation attributes some of this to a "lack of awareness and understanding of the health issues men face."

Movember, the month (formerly known as "November"), was founded by the Movember Foundation in 2003. The internationally recognized month-long campaign raises money and encourages people to grow out their mustache or stick one on to spark conversations about men's health.

"Using the mustache as a catalyst, the idea is to bring about change and give men the opportunity and confidence to learn and talk about their health and take action when needed," the foundation's website explains.

The Carmel Fire Department is joining in on the movement. In a social media post, the fire department said it will share updates on the firefighters' mustaches and encouraged the public to follow along.

Movember is a movement about changing the face of men's health. It is a movement about bringing the dangers specific to... Posted by Carmel Fire Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department will be participating in another well-known campaign with similar goals. "No-Shave November" is a month-long initiative where men stop shaving to raise awareness about cancer prevention.

But, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department is putting its own twist on the campaign. Members will be allowed to sport "well-groomed" facial hair all month long provided that they make a donation to the local Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #777.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be joining law enforcement partners across the country to participate in No Shave... Posted by Wayne County Sheriff's Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

There are steps men can take to improve their health and longevity, starting with yearly checkups with a physician.

These checkups will cover the basics including blood pressure, cholesterol and scheduling blood tests that screen for prostate cancer, diabetes, liver issues and anemia as well as screenings based on family history.

At age 45, men should have a baseline colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer. By 50, it's time to get the shingles vaccine and at 60 years old, men should get a tri-vascular screening to check for aneurysms and blockages in their blood flow.

For men of all ages, it's best to stop smoking, drink in moderation, protect against the sun, stay active and limit stress by developing relationships and hobbies outside of work.