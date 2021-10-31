Woman dies in I-465 crash on Indy's southeast side

Police said a woman lost control while trying to switch lanes and hit a concrete median head-on.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. near Emerson Avenue.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the scene, where there were two vehicles that were seriously damaged. A woman inside one of the vehicles was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the woman was driving westbound on I-465 in the left lane, and possibly hit another vehicle as she was trying to merge into the lane to the right and lost control. Her car spun sideways and hit the center concrete median head-on, then bounced back into the left lane, where a pickup truck hit her car. The driver of the pickup was not injured.