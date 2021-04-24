Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: J&J vaccines available at IMS today

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, April 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMS clinic to resume Saturday with J&J vaccine

The one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will again be available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting Saturday.

The U.S. lifted the pause on the use of vaccine on Friday. The halt was instituted April 13 over concerns about blood clots in patients who received the shot. Health officials found 15 cases of blood clots that may have been caused by the vaccine out of the nearly 8 million doses administered.

The clinics run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. April 24-29 for Hoosiers 18 years of age or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

IMS announced that Friday, April 30 will be a family day for vaccinations, where those age 16 and older can receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments, walk-ups available for Colts vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer and Lucas Oil Stadium are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, April 24 for Hoosiers 18 and older.

Preliminary registration for the clinic has now closed, but people may still make an appointment by texting “COLTS” to 75049 or visiting Colts.com/vaccine.

Appointments are available at five-minute increments and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

A limited number of walk-up appointments will be available. Walk-up guests should plan to enter the stadium at the southeast gate and must have proof of insurance and/or government issued ID to be considered eligible. Doses will be available while supplies last and are not guaranteed.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered. Second doses will be scheduled in May.

The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

All vaccine recipients will also receive a free Colts mini pennant.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 571,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 145.6 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 83.8 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.