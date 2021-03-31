IU planning to vaccinate all students before summer break

IU officials are considering making vaccinations mandatory for all students taking fall classes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Famous for game-saving shots, IU's Assembly Hall is now a place to get potentially life-saving shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Aaron Carroll is a member of IU's medical response team.

"The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as we can," Carroll said.

The clinic is planning to vaccinate as many as 7,000 people each week. It is open to everyone, but IU is beginning an aggressive campaign to vaccinate all 40,000 students before classes end and summer break begins.

Kirk White leads the Bloomington campus COVID response team.

"It will be a challenge, but I think we are up to it," he said.

White said new studies show young people are becoming less hesitant and more likely to get vaccinated.

"The acceptance level has started to increase by the student population age group because we think they realize it is going to be easier for them to get it," White explained.

Nadia Tomasini, a 20-year-old student and ballet instructor, couldn't wait to be vaccinated. Her friends have mixed feelings.

"It's very split," she said. "A lot of people are very eager to get it and others are completely against it."

Payton Hicks, 21, is studying to become a nurse.

"My friends are excited to get the vaccine. They are looking forward to getting back to life as we normally can," Hicks explained.

The university will play up the benefits of getting a shot. Students, who live in residence halls or Greek housing and get vaccinated, won't have to take the mandatory twice weekly COVID tests or receive a two-week quarantine if someone tests positive.

If enough students are vaccinated, there is the promise of normal in-person classes and typical socializing.

"We don't have to mask up," Carroll said. "We could have sporting events where everybody could come and be together in public."