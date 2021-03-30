Butler to offer coronavirus vaccine to students

Students will be able to get the first of two Pfizer vaccine doses April 7-9.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Tuesday it would make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all students, including international students or those from out of state. If there is enough vaccine leftover, faculty and staff will be able to get the shot of campus.

The Indiana State Department of Health is making the Pfizer vaccine available for all colleges and universities across the state. The goal is to have as many students as possible vaccinated before the end of the semester. Monday, Notre Dame announced they would host an on-campus clinic for students, faculty and staff.

The first round of shots will happen April 7-9 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Students who participate will then receive the second dose May 4-6 in the Health and Recreation Complex on campus. That date is just after finals week, but prior to commencement ceremonies and students leaving campus.

"We appreciate the Indiana Department of Health for partnering with us to make this vaccine available," said Brent Rockwood, Butler's vice president and chief of staff. "This will have a tremendous impact on our efforts to establish herd immunity on our campus, and will allow us to more safely restore a full campus experience in the fall."

Butler said students in the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will help administer the vaccines.