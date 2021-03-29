Notre Dame offering vaccines for all students, faculty, staff

The university got approval from the state health department to open a vaccination clinic on campus in mid-April.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame announced it will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus in mid-April.

In a letter to students, faculty, and staff, President Rev. John I. Jenkins said the university would receive enough Pfizer doses to fully vaccinate every student — undergraduate, graduate and professional — before the end of the spring semester.

Although faculty and staff will be able to make appointments for the campus clinic, they are encouraged to visit other locations listed on ourshot.in.gov. Students are encouraged to get vaccinated on campus.

Jenkins did not indicate the vaccine would be required for any students or staff.

ICYMI: The Indiana Department of Health has indicated that we will receive enough Pfizer vaccine for every student to be fully vaccinated with the requisite two doses before our spring semester concludes.



Students are encouraged to use our Notre Dame vaccination site. https://t.co/8B30yJbmzW — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) March 26, 2021

Jenkins also said the state permitted other Indiana colleges and universities to open their own clinics.

Monday morning, Indiana opened vaccine registration to Hoosiers 30 and older. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last week all Hoosiers 16 and older would be eligible to sign up for a vaccine on March 31.