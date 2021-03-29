Hoosiers 30+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The state opened up vaccine registration to adults 30 and older Monday.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to Indiana residents age 30 and older, the Indiana Department of Health announced Monday.

This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.

The new age group window opened Monday morning on the state's vaccination website.

Beginning Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older also will be able to schedule a vaccine.

Vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

If you fall into one of the approved groups, you can register for a vaccine using ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are within the group selected.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.