ISDH hosting 3 mass vaccination clinics for Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccination clinics will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and the University of Notre Dame.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting three mass vaccination clinics to help get as many qualifying Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration last week and is being shipped across the country.

Here is the clinic schedule:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis

March 5-7

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Enter through main gate off 16th Street; participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

Ivy Tech Community College



8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg

March 12-13

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

University of Notre Dame

Compton Family Ice Arena

100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame

March 26-27

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ISDH said more dates may be added to each of the above sites depending on demand and vaccine availability.

All clinics require advance registration through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. No walk-ups will be permitted.

The IMS put out a statement saying it was happy to do its part.

“We’re a community-first organization, and we’re extremely proud to assist with this important effort to keep Hoosiers safe and healthy,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “I encourage those who are eligible to sign up, and I’d like to thank our state’s leadership – most especially Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box – for the opportunity to team up and pitch in.”

We’re one shot closer to the finish line!



Eligible Hoosiers – sign up and head out to #IMS this weekend to get your #COVID19 vaccine.



It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers!



Full Details: https://t.co/36aPRzIvPw pic.twitter.com/5u3r5nPetQ — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 2, 2021

“Getting tens of thousands of vaccines in arms in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that requires incredible partnerships,” Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We are incredibly grateful to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame and Ivy Tech for their willingness to meet this challenge head on to help save Hoosier lives.”

Additional mass vaccination sites in other locations will be planned as more vaccine becomes available.