Hoosiers 55 and older eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

The Indiana State Department of Health will also be hosting three mass vaccination clinics of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 55 and older can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health expanded the eligibility Tuesday morning.

The Indiana State Department of Health's registration website listed people 55 years or older as eligible to sign up to get the vaccine Tuesday morning.

To date, more than 1 million Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and more than 500,000 are fully vaccinated.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by clicking here. Hoosiers who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine requires two doses, and the appointment for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration last week and is being shipped across the country.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov.

Select which group you belong to in order to qualify for the vaccine (health care worker, first responder, people 55 and older).

If you are registering by age, you must enter your date of birth for confirmation.

Enter your zip code, and click "Search."

Select a vaccine clinic available in your area.

Select the blue link that says "Schedule an Appointment" for your desired location.

Find a date with availability, and click "Select This Time."

Fill out the patient's information (name, date of birth, sex, contact information), and click "Submit Patient Information."