More than 1 million Hoosiers receive first vaccine shot

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now given more than 1 million vaccine shots. The Indiana State Health Department announced Monday that more than 1 million Hoosiers had received their first shots since late December.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the state reported 1,000,321 individuals had received their first shot, while 569,465 people are fully vaccinated.

"Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the 'It's Our Shot, Hoosiers' vaccination plan," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner."

Hoosiers age 60 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Go to ourshot.in.gov to register.

Hoosiers with sickle cell disease are also now eligible to register for the vaccine.

Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center (IHTC) is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to reach patients and raise awareness about its importance. According to the center, this is the first group with comorbidities to become eligible.

Nearly 1,500 people in Indiana have been diagnosed with sickle cell disease. Many patients are younger, so the state's age-based rollout plan was not reaching them.

There are nearly 400 vaccine sites around the state, and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is encouraging anyone who qualifies to to sign up.

As more vaccine becomes available, the state will open more vaccination sites.

"The vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19," she said. "It's an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers."