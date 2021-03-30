Purdue University preparing to vaccinate students against COVID-19

Purdue University expects to open the clinic between April 3 and April 10 once doses are available.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is hoping to open a clinic to vaccinate students against COVID-19 in the coming days. The university said the Indiana State Department of Health notified it that it would receive the vaccine for students once the supply is available.

Purdue University expects to open the clinic between April 3 and April 10. The clinic will prioritize students, especially those leaving campus when the spring semester ends on May 8.

All students, regardless of residency, will be able to utilize the campus site at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center.

Purdue University is encouraging everyone on its campus to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“At the end of in-person instruction in November, we gave all students the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 before returning home. Thanks to the state and the Office of the State Health Commissioner, it is now our utmost hope that we can give a majority of our students, if not all, the opportunity to be vaccinated as we conclude this semester. We will do all that we can to help make this happen; the critical factor is how much vaccine supply we receive and when,” said Willie Reed, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Vaccine Allocation Task Force chair.