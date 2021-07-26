Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, July 26, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

Some U.S. parents say they're planning to continue to homeschool their children, even as schools resume in-person classes.

Some families who spoke with The Associated Press have children with special educational needs. Others seek a faith-based curriculum or say their local schools are flawed. The common denominator: They tried homeschooling on what they thought was a temporary basis, and found it beneficial to their children.

The U.S. Census Bureau has confirmed the surge. It says the rate of households homeschooling their children rose to 11% by September 2020, doubling from 5.4% six months earlier.

Fauci says US headed in 'wrong direction' on coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant.

The nation's top infectious diseases expert tells CNN's “State of the Union” that “we’re going in the wrong direction,” and he describes himself as “very frustrated” with rising infection rate. He says recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials.

Fauci also suggests booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.44 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 610,891 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 194.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.15 million deaths. More than 3.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.