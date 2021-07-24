Hogsett keeping eye on rising COVID numbers, but no plan yet to reinstate mask mandate

Los Angeles and St. Louis will again require people to wear face masks, but so far, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett doesn't plan on joining them.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, causing at least two major cities to reinstitute a mask mandate.

Los Angeles and St. Louis will again require people to wear face masks. Meanwhile, mayors in Philadelphia and New Orleans are recommending masks to be worn by everyone indoors, regardelss of vaccination status.

Given that the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are going up in Indiana, would Indianapolis consider putting a mask mandate back in place?

"We know that masking works. We've seen this movie over and over again," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told 13News he's closely watching the rise in average cases, fueled by the delta variant.

"I think with the delta variant, the country and Indianapolis have seen an uptick in the number of positive cases," he said.

As of yet, however, there has not been a conversation of any new restrictions.

"We're not at a point where I believe restrictions or any more restrictions are necessary," Hogsett said.

Marion County was among the last in the state to roll back mask mandates, even as they were eliminated across the state.

While there are no plans for any new mandates, that doesn't mean they're off the table.

"We always have to do what is in the best interest of the health and safety of the community," Hogsett said. "We'll be mindful and keep an eye toward the numbers. These decisions are made by data and science."

The hope, of course, is that things don't get any worse, there is a clear path to make sure that doesn't happen.

"Almost exclusively, those that are testing positive for coronavirus today are those that have chosen not to get a vaccine, so I want more shots in arms, because it protects people," Hogsett said.