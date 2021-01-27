Indiana coronavirus updates: Biden administration to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Jan. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 25.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 425,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 100.27 million confirmed cases with more than 2.15 million deaths and 55.38 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Biden administration to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages

The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer, as it surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks following complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.

President Joe Biden announced the surge in deliveries to states Tuesday afternoon, along with the news that the federal government is purchasing an additional 100 million doses each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. With existing purchases, the White House expects to be able to deliver enough of the two-dose regimens to states to vaccinate 300 million people.

The administration has also promised more openness and said it will hold news briefings three times a week, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27, about the outbreak that has killed over 420,000 Americans.

Hamilton County Health Department answer vaccine questions in virtual town hall

The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday, Jan. 27 to provide the latest information about the vaccine, answer questions about eligibility and offer tips on securing appointment times.

"As we roll out the vaccine, we understand there is a great deal of excitement, mixed with some degree of uncertainty around the process and the vaccine itself," said HCHD Interim Administrator Jason LeMaster. "Our goal here is to help the community better understand the process and to answer any questions they may have."

The virtual town hall is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to participate in the live event.

Global confirmed coronavirus cases now over 100 million

The world has now reached a grim new milestone in the fight against COVID-19 as confirmed cases of coronavirus infection globally has now exceeded the 100 million mark.