Johnson County Public Library offers delivery for homebound patrons

The local branches are closed for book rentals, but the library is finding new ways to continue to serve the community.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The White River Branch of the Johnson County Public Library is where Duane Wallin used to be found three or four times a week.



"I use it a lot," Wallin said. "I always have a book or two. In fact, I've got three of them on my dresser I'm in the process of reading."

But Wallin is confined to his home almost all the time now because of the pandemic. He's 81 years old. His wife has Alzheimer's disease.

Now the library comes to Wallin. JCPL-to-Your-Door is a new, free contactless delivery service for patrons who are homebound.

"Maybe they're they are ill, or they have a disability," said Linda Kilbert, White River Branch manager. "Maybe they're quarantining or they're just in a high-risk group and they don't feel comfortable coming out yet."

81-year-old Duane Wallin is taking advantage of new @JCPLIN-to-Your-Door free contactless delivery service of library 📚for patrons who are unable to leave their 🏠 due to illness, disability or #COVID19 #Quarantine. 5:45 pm @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/2mcddmFR9r — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) January 11, 2021

The branch buildings are closed because of the current spread of the coronavirus in Johnson County. But the library is definitely open, finding new ways to offer materials to its patrons.

"We're trying to rethink our services and change with the times because we don't want people to think we're still just a repository of books," Kilbert said. "We have so much more."

For most library card holders, books are checked out right now through curbside service. People order materials over the phone or online, and the librarian brings them out the front door in a bag, delivered right to your vehicle.

But for those who need it, delivery is available right to the front door of your residence.

"It's terrific," Wallin said. He received his first delivery of suspenseful mystery books last week. "I'm most appreciative of that. They've always been wanting to know what they can do better."

To use JCPL-to-Your-Door, call the local branch before noon for materials to be delivered in the afternoon Monday through Friday. This service is only for library card holders who are homebound.