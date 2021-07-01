Students deliver gifts to nurses on the front lines of the pandemic

During the delivery, the students chanted, "We love you. We love you."

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis area nurses working on the front line in the battle against COVID-19 got a little boost Wednesday.

Local college students put together care packages and dropped them off just to say thanks to the nurses. The group of young people, who are college students and part of a group called ASEZ, started their mission by showing nurses some love.

During the delivery, the students chanted, "We love you, We love you."

Bethany Hartmen is one of three ASEZ IUPUI Chapter Members who helped with the delivery.

"They looked really excited and wanted to open the packages right there," Hartmen said.

ASEZ Students from IUPUI coordinated the handoff of the care packages Wednesday morning at Community Hospital North. The students want nurses to know their work during the pandemic isn't going unnoticed by people in the community.

"We were so happy to do it. During the pandemic we are facing right now, we have to support each other and show true and genuine love to each other," said Samuel Kingue, ASEZ student member.

"We just want to warm their hearts and make them feel better so we can encourage them to keep working," said Nakrista Watkins, ASEZ student.

ASEZ stands for Saving the Earth A to Z, which includes showing they care about caretakers. Because of COVID-19 safety procedures, the students presented Director of Nursing Jeremey Malloch and his staff with the care packages in the hospital lobby. The staff shared behind the scenes photos of other nurses receiving the gifts to help through their work day.

"Especially with the coffee, they were super excited about the coffee and chocolate. They looked really happy and cheerful," Hartmen said.

Nurse Beth Wilson serves as the patient care coordinator at Community Hospital North.

"It means the world to us to know that people care about us in the same way and recognize us. It means the world to us," Wilson said.

"Our team is at it every day," Malloch said. "We are taking care of these people 24 hours a day. It's nice to continue to receive appreciation."