Indiana coronavirus updates: Avon Schools requiring masks indoors at all schools starting Tuesday; Noblesville middle school temporarily going virtual

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.
Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Avon Schools to require masks indoors at all schools starting Tuesday
The Avon school board has expanded the district's mask mandate to include all schools.
The school board voted on Wednesday, Aug. 18 to require masks at elementary and intermediate schools, where coronavirus cases and quarantines had been the most prevalent.
Monday night, they voted to adopt the mask policy in school buildings across the district. The mandate takes effect Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Under the new mask policy, close contact will be defined as being within three feet of a COVID-positive person for 15 minutes or more, where masks are required. In settings where masks are not required indoors, such as during lunch, a six-foot radius will be used to identify close contacts.
Noblesville middle school temporarily going virtual
Noblesville East Middle School is moving to temporary virtual instruction beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24.
School officials said 20 percent of the school population is currently absent due to illness, including 50 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases last week and 12 more Monday. The 20 percent does not include students who were in direct contact with COVID-positive individuals, but it does include those who were absent for other, non-COVID illnesses.
School officials said the spike in illness is like nothing they have ever seen.
According to the school, one pod will return to school Thursday, Aug. 26, while another will return Monday, Aug. 30. All other school teams return to school Tuesday, Aug. 31.
No other Noblesville schools are impacted at this time.
Latest US, world numbers
There have been more than 37.93 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 629,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.
Worldwide, there have been more than 212.54 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.44 million deaths. More than 4.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.
Central Indiana mobile vaccine clinics this week
Vaccinations will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Colts Training Camp, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074. Vaccinations and free COVID-19 testing will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. on the following schedule:
Tuesday-Wednesday, noon-8 p.m:
Hancock Wellness Center
888 W. New Road, Greenfield, IN 46140
Highland Middle School
2108 N. 200 North, Anderson, IN 46012
Robe-Ann Park
405 S. Bloomington St., Greencastle, IN 46135
Kokomo Event Center
1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, IN 46901
Additional free testing and vaccination clinics
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:
Westfield Goodwill
15050 Greyhound Ct., Westfield, IN 46032
Carmel Goodwill
1122 Keystone Way, Carmel, IN 46032
Lafayette Goodwill
101 Shenandoah Dr., Lafayette, IN 47905
Columbus Goodwill
980 Creekview Dr., Columbus, IN 47201
Tuesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.:
Carey Road Goodwill
17404 Carey Rd., Westfield, IN 46074
West Carmel Goodwill
10481 Walnut Creek Dr., Carmel, IN 46032
West Lafayette Goodwill
200 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906
Columbus West Goodwill
55 Carr Hill Rd., Columbus, IN 47201
Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
East Goodwill Outlet
4105 N. Franklin Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:
West Goodwill Outlet
6650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241
South Goodwill Outlet
927 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143
Wednesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.:
West Washington Goodwill
5640 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241
Emerson Pointe Goodwill
989 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143
Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204
Saturday, 4-11 p.m.
Feast of Lanterns
1800 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201
Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
Phillips Temple Community Health and Wellness
210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.