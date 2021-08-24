Indiana coronavirus updates: Avon Schools requiring masks indoors at all schools starting Tuesday; Noblesville middle school temporarily going virtual

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avon Schools to require masks indoors at all schools starting Tuesday

The Avon school board has expanded the district's mask mandate to include all schools.

The school board voted on Wednesday, Aug. 18 to require masks at elementary and intermediate schools, where coronavirus cases and quarantines had been the most prevalent.

Monday night, they voted to adopt the mask policy in school buildings across the district. The mandate takes effect Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Under the new mask policy, close contact will be defined as being within three feet of a COVID-positive person for 15 minutes or more, where masks are required. In settings where masks are not required indoors, such as during lunch, a six-foot radius will be used to identify close contacts.

Noblesville middle school temporarily going virtual

Noblesville East Middle School is moving to temporary virtual instruction beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24.

School officials said 20 percent of the school population is currently absent due to illness, including 50 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases last week and 12 more Monday. The 20 percent does not include students who were in direct contact with COVID-positive individuals, but it does include those who were absent for other, non-COVID illnesses.

School officials said the spike in illness is like nothing they have ever seen.

According to the school, one pod will return to school Thursday, Aug. 26, while another will return Monday, Aug. 30. All other school teams return to school Tuesday, Aug. 31.

No other Noblesville schools are impacted at this time.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 37.93 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 629,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 212.54 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.44 million deaths. More than 4.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Central Indiana mobile vaccine clinics this week

Vaccinations will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Colts Training Camp, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074. Vaccinations and free COVID-19 testing will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. on the following schedule:

Tuesday-Wednesday, noon-8 p.m:

Hancock Wellness Center

888 W. New Road, Greenfield, IN 46140

Highland Middle School

2108 N. 200 North, Anderson, IN 46012

Robe-Ann Park

405 S. Bloomington St., Greencastle, IN 46135

Kokomo Event Center

1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo, IN 46901

Additional free testing and vaccination clinics

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:

Westfield Goodwill

15050 Greyhound Ct., Westfield, IN 46032

Carmel Goodwill

1122 Keystone Way, Carmel, IN 46032

Lafayette Goodwill

101 Shenandoah Dr., Lafayette, IN 47905

Columbus Goodwill

980 Creekview Dr., Columbus, IN 47201

Tuesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.:

Carey Road Goodwill

17404 Carey Rd., Westfield, IN 46074

West Carmel Goodwill

10481 Walnut Creek Dr., Carmel, IN 46032

West Lafayette Goodwill

200 Sagamore Pkwy West, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Columbus West Goodwill

55 Carr Hill Rd., Columbus, IN 47201

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Goodwill Outlet

4105 N. Franklin Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:

West Goodwill Outlet

6650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241

South Goodwill Outlet

927 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143

Wednesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.:

West Washington Goodwill

5640 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46241

Emerson Pointe Goodwill

989 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143

Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204

Saturday, 4-11 p.m.

Feast of Lanterns

1800 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201

Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Phillips Temple Community Health and Wellness

210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205