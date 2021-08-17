IHA: Indiana faces healthcare worker shortage as hospitalizations rise 288% since July

"It's really difficult to staff all of our beds," the president of The Indiana Hospital Association told 13News on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Hospital Association issued an urgent message asking the public to get vaccinated as hospitals across the area are stretched thin with a major increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

It's been nearly 18 months since Indiana identified its first case of coronavirus in the state.

Since that first case was identified, hospital staff has been slammed with preparations, then testing and hospitalizations.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said hospital staffs are stretched thin as the delta variant surges in the state.

Tabor said hospitalizations are on the rise, up 288% since July 4.

"It's really difficult to staff all our beds," Tabor said.

State hospitalizations are a little less than half of what they were at the peak of the pandemic in November, but Tabor said the staffing shortage Indiana is experiencing now is greater than when COVID-19 first emerged in 2020.

"What we’re seeing right now is the result of many many months of being on the frontlines of this pandemic," he said. "We're at the end of a marathon, it feels like and now it feels like we're going to have to start running again."

So what can you do to help? Tabor says get vaccinated. The majority of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are unvaccinated patients. Since January, 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have occurred among unvaccinated patients.

At this point, Indiana hospitals are managing to get by. But Tabor's statement stands as a warning that if things don't begin looking up soon, many people could be impacted.

"[Workers] need to take care of patients that are waiting for those surgeries, they need to be ready for those coming in with accidents. So if we could increase our vaccinations a little bit – it could relieve some of that pressure," he said.