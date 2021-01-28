Indiana coronavirus updates: State offering more locations for vaccinations, new ways to register

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Jan. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 25.59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 429,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 100.88 million confirmed cases with more than 2.17 million deaths and 55.91 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Johnson County library branches reopen for browsing Thursday

Johnson County residents will once again be able to browse through books in person beginning Thursday.

The buildings will be open from Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The JCPL-to-Your-Door delivery service and the JCPL-to-Go curbside pickup service will still be available.

If Johnson County returns to orange in both the Weekly 2-Metric Score and the Advisory Level on Feb. 11 as expected, branches will return to their regular hours of operation.

Ohio statewide curfew moving to 11 p.m. beginning Thursday night

Starting Thursday, Ohio's statewide curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Feb. 11, which is one hour later than the current curfew.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has signed an order to push back the statewide curfew to 11 p.m.

The order comes as the state has seen a seventh straight day of COVID-19 hospitalizations below 3,500.

The restrictions could be eliminated if, over the next few weeks, hospitalization numbers in the state fall below 2,500 over seven days.

The curfew, which started in November and has been extended multiple times, prohibits people from being outside their homes during those hours with multiple exceptions including work, grocery shopping, medical appointments and other necessary trips.

Indiana offering more locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, new ways to register

The state announced Wednesday that it was notified by the federal government that it will receive an additional 13,000 doses per week. That's a 16 percent increase in supply, but less than state leaders had hoped for.

The state hopes to be able to open vaccinations up to Hoosiers 65 and older in the next week. Currently, vaccinations are for those 70 and older in Indiana. The 60 and older age group is suffering 93 percent of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths and two-thirds of hospitalizations.

Around 200 vaccination sites are already up and running across the state. They will soon be joined by select Meijer, Kroger and Walmart store pharmacies.

Walmart will use the state system through ourshot.in.gov and by calling 211. Here are the Walmart locations:

735 Whitfield Dr. in Columbus

1501 E. 29th St. in Muncie

16865 Clover Rd. in Noblesville

3167 S. State Rd. 3 in New Castle

1133 N. Emerson Rd. in Greenwood

2501 Walton Blvd. in Warsaw

5780 Franklin St. in Michigan City

316 Indian Ridge Blvd. in Mishawaka

2347 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S in Lafayette

2399 S. State Road 46 in Terre Haute

Meijer and Kroger will use their own sign-up systems.

Kroger will administer vaccines at 45 Indiana pharmacies. At the moment, this service does not apply to all Kroger stores, only to counties suggested by the Indiana Department of Health. The locations around central Indiana are: