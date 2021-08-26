Indiana coronavirus updates: Moderna completes full FDA approval request of COVID vaccine

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 38.22 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 632,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 213.91 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.46 million deaths. More than 5.04 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Central Indiana mobile vaccine clinics this week

Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204

Saturday, 4-11 p.m.

Feast of Lanterns

1800 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201

Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Phillips Temple Community Health and Wellness

210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Moderna completes full FDA approval request of COVID vaccine

Moderna announced Wednesday that it has completed the application process to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release from the company, the process has been ongoing for months, as Moderna has been submitting data for what's called a Biologics License Application (BLA) on a rolling basis since June of this year. This specific license would be for people ages 18 and older.

Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel called the completion of the process, "an important milestone in our battle against COVID-19."

The latest submission to the FDA includes data from Moderna's phase 3 efficacy study, which showed a 93% efficacy rate through sixth months after the second dose.