Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra to require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend its concerts.

The symphony made the announcement in an email to patrons Thursday.

Attendees will need to prove they've been vaccinated or show a negative PCR test to attend all performances and events at Hilbert Circle Theatre before Nov. 1. After that, only fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to attend.

Vaccination status and testing status will be maintained on the Bindle smartphone app, which will generate an entry pass for concertgoers to show at the theater.

“The dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections in Central Indiana made it necessary for us to rethink our vaccination, testing and mask policies,” ISO CEO James Johnson said in the email.

The mandate does not apply to children under 12, who must be accompanied by an adult who meets the vaccination or COVID-19 testing requirements.