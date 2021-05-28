Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Hoosiers urged to visit free vaccination clinics

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, May 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoosiers urged to visit free vaccination clinics

The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging Hoosiers to to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a series of FEMA clinics around the state. Those clinics will run through 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Locations include:

McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne

Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W. Washington St., South Bend.

Clinics run by the Indiana Department of Health also are available in West Lafayette, Reynolds, Wheatfield and Mooresville.

Vaccinations are free at all sites, and no appointment is necessary.

Additional clinics are planned next week in Marion, Muncie, Butler, Shelbyville and Syracuse. To find a location visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Pop-up clinic coming to Speedway's Main Street

The Marion County Public Health Department is holding a race-themed COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Speedway.

The walk-up clinic, held in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is set for Thursday and Friday on Main Street.

Friday's clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Main Street near Fundae's as part of "Rockin' on Main."

HAPPENING NOW: Stop by our pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Speedway's iconic Main Street to get your safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccine AND be eligible to receive a limited-edition IndyCar helmet signed by every driver in the 2021 Indy 500! pic.twitter.com/mTgVAh2Typ — Marion Co. Health (@Marion_Health) May 27, 2021

The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years of age or older and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and up.

Japan to extend virus emergency with safe Olympics at stake

Japan is set to extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas with infections not yet slowing to levels it can safely host the Olympics opening in July.

A government minister says the extension is needed because people are increasingly roaming around in public, when they should be doing the opposite, and lifting the emergency might cause infections to spike.

Hospitals in some areas are still overflowing with COVID-19 patients and serious cases hit new highs recently. The government is due to announce later Friday that the emergency will be extended to June 20.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 593,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 168.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.51 million deaths. More than 1.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.