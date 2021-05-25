Health department, IMS hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Speedway this week

The clinics will be held on Main Street Thursday and Friday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Marion County Public Health Department is holding a race-themed COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Speedway.

The walk-up clinic, held in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be held Thursday and Friday on Main Street. The Thursday clinic will be open from 2-7 p.m. at the patio entrance for Daredevil Brewing Co. and Friday's clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m. near Fundae's as part of "Rockin' on Main."

The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years of age or older and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and up.

“The new normal is on the horizon, and we’re in a race to get our community to this milestone. Help us get there by receiving your COVID-19 vaccine and continuing to wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance - for now - so that we can enjoy all that Indianapolis has to offer this summer," Marion County Public Health Department Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Virginia Caine said in a release.

Those who get the vaccine at the Main Street clinics will receive an IMS "#GotMyShot" t-shirt and will be eligible to win one of four special IndyCar helmets signed by every driver in the field for Sunday's 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“I know Main Street will be busy as we approach Race Weekend and I encourage visitors who still need a vaccination to stop by these convenient pop-up locations. As an added bonus, you’ll have a chance to go home with a custom Indy 500 helmet and some great Month of May gear!” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles in the release.