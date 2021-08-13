Carmel father raffling off collection of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon in hopes proceeds help find cure for son

Nathan Perdue's 2-year-old son Wyatt was born with cystic fibrosis.

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel father is on a mission to give his son a chance at a long and happy life.

Nathan Perdue's 2-year-old son Wyatt was born with cystic fibrosis.

While the condition is not terminal for children, the life expectancy for someone with cystic fibrosis can be their 40s, earlier or beyond. There is no cure.

As Nathan looks for ways to prolong his son's life, the bourbon collector got an idea on how to raise money to help find a cure.

With the help of the Kentucky Derby Museum, Nathan will be raffling off his prized Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection valued at more than $18,000.

The collection includes:

2015 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year – M Bottling Line, 82nd Day of 2015 at 10:47

2011 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year – M Bottling Line, 278th Day of 2011 at 14:27

2017 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year – Year 2017, 256th day, Plant 01 at 07:46

2011 Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot B 12 year – M Bottling Line, 220th Day of 2011 at 10:31

2020 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year – D Bottling line, 225th day of 2020, Plant 01 at 20:14

The raffle tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at the bottom of the page here. They are on sale now through Sept. 23. A winner will be chosen during a Facebook live at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 24 on the museum's page.

The lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes:

Five bottle limited-edition collection of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, valued at $18,250

valued by Justin's House of Bourbon

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for winner

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

For more information, click here.