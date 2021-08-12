1 killed in crash involving school bus in Owen County

Police said the crash happened on State Road 67 near Gosport.

GOSPORT, Ind. — The driver of a car died and several children were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Owen County Thursday.

State police said the bus, from Spencer Owen Community Schools, was traveling north on SR 67 near Gosport when the driver tried to avoid a southbound passenger car that was driving erratically and entered the northbound lane. The car struck the bus head-on on the shoulder of the highway, killing the driver of the car.

Police said 12 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Nine of the students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All of the students were checked by medics at the scene. The other students on the bus were taken to Gosport Elementary for assistance by school officials.

Owen County - Troopers and Owen County Sheriff Dept. are on scene of a serious crash involving a school bus on SR 67 just North of Gosport.



PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!



Parents can meet w/ @SpencerOwenCSC Administration @gosportelem — Sgt. Michael Wood (@ISPBloomington) August 12, 2021

The identity of the driver that was killed in the crash has not yet been released, bending identification and notification of family members. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.