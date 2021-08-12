Former Butler University basketball player charged with rape

Police said they were called to the Irvington House on Butler's campus in February for a reported sexual assault.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Butler University basketball player is facing charges of rape, attempted rape, and sexual battery.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office charged 19-year-old Carlos “Scooby” Johnson Jr. on Thursday.

Butler Police responded to the Irvington House on February 4, 2021 on a reported sexual assault with injury.

Medics transported a woman to Methodist for treatment of her injuries.

According to court documents, the woman said she woke up to find Johnson lying next to her, touching her breasts and genitals.

The woman told police she had been in Johnson’s room playing video games and talking about basketball when she dozed off on his bed.

According to police, the woman said Johnson attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him before pulling her pants down and raping her.

Friends later found the woman crying in her room and called 911.

Johnson denied having intercourse with the woman.

According to court documents, Johnson’s roommate said he did not hear any sounds to indicate sexual intercourse was taking place.

Butler University released the following statement to 13News:

On August 12, Carlos Johnson was charged with Rape, Attempted Rape, and Sexual Battery. We can confirm that Mr. Johnson is no longer enrolled at the University and that he has not been allowed on campus since the date of this incident in early February.

The University takes these allegations very seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, violence, and harassment, per our Sexual Misconduct Policy. Our top priority is the safety of our students and campus community, and the University provides support and resources to all students.

Out of respect to the students’ federal privacy rights and the ongoing criminal process, the University is not at liberty to divulge additional information at this time.