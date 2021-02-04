Woman arrested in connection to Lawrence car theft with 10-year-old boy inside

IMPD officers stopped Brandi Mishelle Behning from stealing another car Thursday on the city's near east side.

LAWRENCE, Ind — A woman has been arrested after admitting to stealing a vehicle with a 10-year-old boy inside Wednesday morning in Lawrence.

IMPD officers were following up on a report of a stolen vehicle on the city's near east side near the 1100 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, April 1.

The chase ended in the 6200 block of South Keystone Avenue when officers were able to stop the vehicle.

Brandi Mishelle Behning, 33, was arrested in the incident.

IMPD officers notified Lawrence police, who then took custody of Behning.

During the interrogation, Behning admitted to stealing a parked and running car on Wednesday morning with Jeremiah Jordan inside.

Behning told investigators she wasn't aware a child was inside the vehicle when she stole it, but then parked the car and left it running with the heat on after she saw Jordan asleep in the back seat.

Behning was arrested for auto theft and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle for the IMPD pursuit on Thursday. She is also facing charges of kidnapping with a vehicle and auto theft for the Lawrence case on Wednesday.

Lawrence police were called to the Amoco gas station at 9002 Pendleton Pike Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. when a mother said her vehicle was stolen with her 10-year-old son inside.

An Amber Alert was issued at 9:25 a.m. with a good vehicle description of the 2005 Honda Pilot, including a missing rear hubcap on the passenger side. That description made Indiana State Police K-9 Trooper Susan Rinschler notice a vehicle parked at a Burger King on Keystone Avenue near I-65, 15 miles from the gas station where the vehicle was stolen.