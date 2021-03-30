Tracking device helps catch Greenwood theft suspects

A construction worker called police Sunday evening after he got a notification that a GPS device had left his construction site. He told officers the device was taken to 1293 Avocet Dr.

The worker stayed on the phone with police, letting them know where the device was as they were responding. Officers were able to stop a truck pulling a trailer with construction materials on it. The GPS tracker was located in the box of screws in the bed of the truck. Police said there were other items in the truck also stolen from the construction site.